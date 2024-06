There were some larger individual movers, including a 2.2% drop in Nvidia shares and a 7% decline in Micron but that was balanced by a 2% rise in Amazon and a 3.5% rise in Adobe. Financials were modestly lower after the bank stress tests.

On net, the moves were small but keep a three-day winning streak going:

S&P 500 +0.1%

Nasdaq +0.2%

DJIA +0.1%

Russell 2000 +0.8%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%