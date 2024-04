Closing changes:

S&P 500 +38 points to 5199 or +0.7%

Nasdaq up 1.7%

Russell 2000 up 0.7%

DJIA flat

Toronto TSX Comp -0.3%

The Nasdaq is within striking distance of its all-time high as chipmakers and Apple fuelled a big rebound from yesterday's declines. This is a similar rebound after the selloff on March CPI, though it took longer.

In any case, the index is back within striking distance of an all-time high.