Stocks tried both sides today but tech was an anchor on the market throughout the day.

S&P 500 -0.2%

Nasdaq Comp -0.5%

DJIA -0.2%

Russell 2000 -0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.1%

Quarter-end flows are at work and the strong quarter for the Nasdaq may be what's behind some of the selling, particularly in chipmakers.