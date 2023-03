The S&P 500 has extended gains to 1.4% as it rallies 55 points to 4026. The index faces some resistance from the March 22 intraday high of 4039 and there's something of a triangle or wedge shaping up.

You always have to be careful near quarter end because flows can send mixed signals but right now the regional banks are stabilizing and the risks of an imminent financial crisis are quickly dwindling.