SPX daily

US equities slumped early in the day but battled back late in the day on strong bids in Nvidia late to turn a 2% decline into a small gain. Amazon led the way all day as it climbed 4% in a breakout to a record high.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.2%

Nasdaq Comp +0.5%

DJIA +0.1%

Russell 2000 -0.35%

US banks will be in focus after the close as the annual stress test numbers are due.

Update: Micron earnings after the hours haven't been taken well, with shares down 6% and weighing on other chipmakers and futures.