Snippet comments from Goldman Sachs on technology stocks in the US ... but there is still reason to go higher (see TINA comments below):

tech stocks are coming off a good week

not going up on ‘good’ news

not going up for the right reasons

“The bad news for the sector right now = stocks not going up on ‘good’ news .. which raises obvious questions around positioning & valuation”

"This has been a key frustration all month long - the latest being NVDA (.. which follows META, UBER, SPOT, AMZN & DASH all down in August despite beat/raise prints), which created a bit of a “if Nvidia can’t work, what else can” type of feeling out there.”

“The good news for the sector right now = there also appears to be growing angst in pockets of the market outside of Big Tech (think China exposure or Specialty Retail or Payments), which could create a bit of a ‘TINA’ dynamic for Big Tech (again)”

--

TINA is There Is No Alternative