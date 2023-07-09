The Bank of America "bull & bear" indicator measures market sentiment and is based on a series of technical market measures utilized by analysts at the bank. It remained unchanged last week at a more bearish than bullish at 3.2. A measure of 10 is extremely bullish and 0 is the opposite.

BoA's Global Research report says total cash assets under management hit a "monster" US$7.8 trillion.

global investors also bought US$13 billion of equity funds and US$9.8 billion of bonds

(numbers to the week ended last Wednesday, report out of Friday)

Adds the report: