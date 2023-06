It was a great start to the month for North American equity markets:

S&P 500 +40 points, or 0.96%, to 4230

Nasdaq Comp +1.3%

DJIA +0.5%

Russell 2000 +1.1%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

For all the talk of recession, the S&P 500 is a wink away from the best levels since August 2022.