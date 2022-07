Yesterday's strong reversal to a positive close hasn't generated much follow-through but I suspect we'll see a few twists and turns before the end of the day.

The S&P 500 is trading up 6 points or 0.1% shortly after the open while the Nasdaq is down 0.1%.

We get the S&P Global final US PMI for June at 9:45 am ET before the ISM services index at the top of the hour.