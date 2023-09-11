US equities are off to a strong start this week with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and the Nasdaq up 0.6%.

Shares of Tesla are leading the way with a 5.5% rally after Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Tesla shares by 60% to $400, from $250, and recommended investors move to an "overweight" holding.

MS highlighted a supercomputer that Tesla is developing dubbed DoJo, which will analyze vast amounts of visual data to train vehicles to drive autonomously. The first building block of the supercomputer came online in July.

Morgan Stanley said Dojo would help accelerate adoption of Tesla's planned self-driving robotaxis, while Tesla could also sell software and hardware to third parties. Dojo could add $500 billion to Tesla's enterprise value, the Morgan Stanley analysts said.

On the flipside, share of NVDA are down 1.9%.