US equities opened strongly, then sagged midway through the day on banking worries, then finished about where they opened.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 up 24 points, or 0.6%, to 4081

Nasdaq +0.7%

Russell 2000 -0.1%

DJIA +0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.5%

Importantly, the S&P 500 closed above the late-March highs.