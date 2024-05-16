The FX and bond markets have been something of a leading indicator today, with even bitcoin sounding some alarms. As US equities hit all-time highs early in US trading, those markets were painting a different picture.

It's taken some time to converge, but the S&P 500 has fallen to 5301 from a high of 5325, now down 5 points on the day.

SPX daily
SPX daily

I'm not exactly sounding alarm bells here as the index has only declined once this month (and only barely on that day). It's been a great run since the FOMC meeting and some consolidation might be in order.