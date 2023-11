The post-FOMC rally is set to continue in the US stock market today. S&P 500 futures are up 0.8% and Nasdaq futures up 1.25%.

The bond market is driving the price action with US 10-year yields down 14.7 bps to 4.64% -- a long way from the 5% touched last week. The moves come after Fed chair Powell made no effort to boost the 25% implied pricing for a December rate hike at yesterday's FOMC.

If the gains last, it will be the fourth day of buying in the S&P 500.