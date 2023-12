The mood is generally positive following the holiday but it's a thinned-out day and a time of year for light trading. S&P 500 futures are up 0.1% and Nasdaq futures up 0.2%.

Two spots to watch:

Oil is up $1.70 and that's pushing up front-end yields. In turn, that should stoke some inflation fears and be a headwind for stocks Chinese stocks were beaten up again on Tuesday, so US ADRs and ETFs should remain under pressure

Historically, the final week of the year is one of the best of the year.