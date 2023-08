S&P 500 futures daily

There was an ugly, outside day in US equities on Thursday of last week but the market found a footing on Friday and futures are higher again today. S&P 500 futures are up 21 points, or 0.5%, to 4435 ahead of the open.

Implied odds of a Fed hike in September have crept up to 20% from 13% last week as the market digests Powell's speech.

Eyes will remain on Nvidia today but it's not doing much in the premarket (+0.5%) after a 2.4% decline on Friday.