S&P 500 futures point to a 32 point decline at the open, or 0.9%.

The index is up about 4% this month so that will take out a decent bite and there's good reason for it with Chinese unrest spreading. My base case is that the government clamps down on this and gets it under control quickly and we continue the slow process of ending covid-zero but the market is understandably rattled.

I would note that all the unrest ultimately makes more stimulus likely as the government works towards stability.

A decline in stocks today would end a three-day winning streak.