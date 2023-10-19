S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% ahead of the open as they trade at a pre-market high. Futures had been lower into the start of European trading.

Two megacap stocks are in focus today after reporting earnings following yesterday's close. Shares of Netflix are up 16.5% ahead of the open after beating while Tesla shares are down 6.6% after missing. Nasdaq futures are up 0.45%.

On the consumer side, shares of Las Vegas Sands are up 5% after beating on revenue while shares of Pelton are down 6% on a Bank of America downgrade.