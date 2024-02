S&P 500 futures are down 3 points after touching a record yesterday. Eyes are on the 5000 level, which is incredible to think about after the 666 low in the financial crisis.

Yesterday's close to was 4995.

At the moment, rising oil prices and yields are a headwind with crude up $1.18 and yields up 2-5 bps across the curve. We get a 30-year auction later.