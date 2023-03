Higher German inflation today pushed up global bond yields and that's putting a negative mood into stocks. In the last hour, S&P 500 futures have bled lower and are down 9 points to 3699 shortly before the open.

The softer dollar points to a better today so we'll keep an eye on where it goes, particularly with ISM data to come.

Last month, the index fell 115 points after touching a six-month high early in February.