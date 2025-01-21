After a slow start, there has been steady buying in US equities today. That's continued to session highs despite Treasury yields climbing off the lows. The S&P 500 is now up 0.8%.

SPX daily

Apple continues to be a laggard as it declines 4.3% (and is near a session low) as Chinese demand for iPhones declines. It's impressive that the Nasdaq is up 0.7% despite that and the Russell 2000 is now up 1.7%.

There is some optimism brewing that the tariffs are all talk or at least won't be as tough as the campaign talk.