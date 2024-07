SPX daily

The selling in US equities were more widespread today and came with a healthy bit of intrigue about President Biden's future.

Dow Industrial Average average -1.3%

S&P 500 index -0.8%

NASDAQ Comp -0.7%

Russell 2000 -1.9%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.5%

The numbers aren't pretty but all indexes closed modestly above the session lows, in part due to some late buying, particularly in beaten-up chip stocks. Nvidia finished the day up 3.1%.