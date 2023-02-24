On the day:
- S&P 500 -1.0%
- DJIA -1.1%
- Nasdaq Comp -1.7%
- Russell 2000 -1.2%
- Toronto TSX -0.3%
On the week:
- S&P 500 -2.7% -- worst since Dec
- Nasdaq Comp -3.3% -- worst since Dec
- Russell 2000 -3.1%
- Toronto TSX -1.7%
It was a rough one for US stocks but not as bad as it looked midday. The S&P 500 fell 45 points to 3974 after falling as low as 3947. There were a series of higher lows throughout the day, indicating that dip buyers are still lurking. The 200-day moving average held today on the first challenge.
The bigger story is the bond market with US 2s closing at 4.81%, which is the highest since 2007.