On the day:

S&P 500 -1.0%

DJIA -1.1%

Nasdaq Comp -1.7%

Russell 2000 -1.2%

Toronto TSX -0.3%

On the week:

S&P 500 -2.7% -- worst since Dec

Nasdaq Comp -3.3% -- worst since Dec

Russell 2000 -3.1%

Toronto TSX -1.7%

It was a rough one for US stocks but not as bad as it looked midday. The S&P 500 fell 45 points to 3974 after falling as low as 3947. There were a series of higher lows throughout the day, indicating that dip buyers are still lurking. The 200-day moving average held today on the first challenge.

The bigger story is the bond market with US 2s closing at 4.81%, which is the highest since 2007.