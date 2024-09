SPX daily chart

This looks like a double top in the S&P 500 and now you have to ask if we will go down and test the August low or consolidate here. The chipmakers certainly aren't sending a great signal with NVDA down to $102.

On the day:

S&P 500 -1.7%

Nasdaq Comp -2.5%

DJIA -1.0%

Russell 2000 -1.7%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.8%

On the week: