SPX weekly

On the day:

S&P 500: +0.3%

Nasdaq Comp: +0.8%

DJIA: +0.3%

Russell 2000: +0.4%

Toronto TSX Comp: +0.1%

On the week:

S&P 500: +1.0%

Nasdaq Comp: +3.4%

DJIA: -0.6%

Russell 2000: -1.1%

Toronto TSX Comp: +0.2%

This week was all about the mega-cap tech names playing some catch-up. Amazon has been particularly strong lately.