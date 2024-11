SPX daily

It was a record close in the S&P 500, at 6021. Bank of America put out a target for next year of 6666 today, though the track record of those kinds of targets is sketchy at best.

The index was nearly flat midway thorough trading but jumped late.

Closing changes:

S&P 500: +0.6%

Nasdaq Comp: +0.6%

DJIA: +0.3%

Russell 2000: -0.7%

Toronto TSX Comp: flat

Canada's stock market held up fine despite the threat of US tariffs.