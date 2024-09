The Fed delivered a big cut but it was a case of 'sell the fact' as equities couldn't keep the winning streak going.

I think at the end of the day, you have a 'Fed put' now and that wins out but we could see a squeeze tomorrow.

S&P 500 -0.2%

Nasdaq Comp -0.2%

DJIA -0.2%

Russell 2000 +0.3%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.2%

The big problem coming into the decision was that stocks were riding a 7-day rally and right up against the all-time highs. As I noted, that's a tough hand to deal the FOMC.