I love it when the month ends on a Friday, it's so tidy. And there was plenty of love to go around in markets in November following the US election.
Closing changes:
- S&P 500: +0.6%
- Nasdaq Comp: +0.8%
- DJIA: +0.4%
- Russell 2000: +0.65%
- Toronto TSX Comp: +0.3% (note that the TSX doesn't close until 4 pm ET)
On the week:
- S&P 500: +1.1%
- Nasdaq Comp: +1.1%
- DJIA: +1.4%
- Russell 2000: +1.5% (finally breaks the 2021 weekly closing high but not the intraday high)
- Toronto TSX Comp: +0.7%
On the month:
- S&P 500: +5.8%
- Nasdaq Comp: +6.2%
- Russell 2000: +11.2%
- Toronto TSX Comp: +6.1%
The big winner for November? Bitcoin, which rose 38%.
As for the Russell 2000, virtually all the gains were made on election day and the day after. Eyes will be on it next week.