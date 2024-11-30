Russell 2000 monthly

I love it when the month ends on a Friday, it's so tidy. And there was plenty of love to go around in markets in November following the US election.

Closing changes:

S&P 500: +0.6%

Nasdaq Comp: +0.8%

DJIA: +0.4%

Russell 2000: +0.65%

Toronto TSX Comp: +0.3% (note that the TSX doesn't close until 4 pm ET)

On the week:

S&P 500: +1.1%

Nasdaq Comp: +1.1%

DJIA: +1.4%

Russell 2000: +1.5% (finally breaks the 2021 weekly closing high but not the intraday high)

Toronto TSX Comp: +0.7%

On the month:

S&P 500: +5.8%

Nasdaq Comp: +6.2%

Russell 2000: +11.2%

Toronto TSX Comp: +6.1%

The big winner for November? Bitcoin, which rose 38%.

As for the Russell 2000, virtually all the gains were made on election day and the day after. Eyes will be on it next week.