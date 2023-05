US stocks were sluggish for most of the day before embarking on a comeback in the final hour of trading led by Nvidia. That comeback ultimately fell flat with some heavier selling in the last half-hour.

S&P 500 -0.8%

Nasdaq Comp -0.6%

DJIA -0.8%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp -1.0%

S&P 500 daily chart

The VIX got down to 15 last week but is very quickly back above 20 and flirting with the highest levels since the banking fears in March.