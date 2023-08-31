SPX intraday

US equities gave up gains in the final 15 minutes of trading to finish narrowly negative. That caps a losing month for US exchanges but it wasn't as bad as it was midway through August. Yields fell this week and that sparked a turnaround in tech.

As for today, the finish was largely static:

S&P 500 -0.2%

DJIA -0.5%

Nasdaq Comp +0.1%

Russell 2000 -0.1%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.1%

Tomorrow is non-farm payrolls and that's sure to re-write the script. Read here on why there's a downside bias in the August report.