Daily changes:

S&P 500 +0.2%

Nasdaq Comp -0.6%

DJIA +0.5%

Russell 2000 +0.2%

Toronto TSX +0.1%

Weekly changes:

S&P 500 -1.1%

Nasdaq Comp -2.4%

Russell 2000 -3.4%

Toronto TSX -0.7

The Nasdaq consistently underperformed this week but that was after weeks of outperformance. in fact, this was the first weekly loss of the year for the Nasdaq. Even with that, it was an inside week, which doesn't raise any technical red flags. The week ahead will be all about the CPI report and retail sales.