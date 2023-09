Nasdaq Comp

Closing changes:

S&P 500 down 0.4%

DJIA +0.2%

Russell 2000 -0.9%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.5%

Intel and United Health helped to fuel a gain in the Dow despite 2.9% drop in Apple. Broader tech struggled but did finish well above the lows.