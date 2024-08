The S&P 500 opened higher but quickly reversed and has been languishing for most of the day. Small caps were strong early but gave most of it away in a grind and tech lagged as fears build around Wednesday's earnings report from Nvidia.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 -0.4%

Nasdaq Comp -1.0%

DJIA +0.1% (record high)

Russell 2000 +0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.3%