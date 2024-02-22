All eyes were on Nvidia today and it certainly delivered, climbing $108 or 16%. In market cap terms, that's a gain of $277 billion, which is the single-best day for any stock ever by a margin of more than $70 billion.

The gains in Nvidia led to a renewed wave of global enthusiasm about generative AI and equity markets in general.

On the day:

S&P 500 +2.1%

Nasdaq Comp +3.0%

DJIA +1.2%

Russell 2000 +1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%

It was an impressive day for equities and eyes are on BKNG after hours as it reports earnings that could offer some insight on the health of the US consumer.

The Nasdaq is now within striking distance of the November 2021 record high.