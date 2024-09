SPX weekly

Closing changes in North American equities:

S&P 500 -0.1%

Nasdaq Comp -0.4%

DJIA +0.3%

Russell 2000 +0.7%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.3%

On the week:

S&P 500 +0.6%

Nasdaq Comp +1.0%

DJIA +0.6%

US stocks had a strong start and liked the PCE report but the bombing in Beirut along with quarter-end flows added some caution. Nvidia was also weak on a report about China discouraging its chips.