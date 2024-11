In addition, Powell was what he always is: A dove.

Closing changes:

S&P 500 +0.7%

Nasdaq Comp +1.5%

DJIA flat

Russell 2000 -0.2%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.8%

The market is convincing itself "he didn't mean it" on tariffs and the strongest evidence for that was the 5% rally in China ETFs today.