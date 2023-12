On the day:

S&P 500 +0.2%

Nasdaq Comp +0.2%

DJIA +0.4%

Russell 2000 +2.0%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.7%

It's clear there is some rotation out of the Magnificent 7 megacap tech stocks into smaller caps underway. I worry that we'll see even more of that in early January as tech bulls wait until after the new year to sell in order to avoid capital gains.

The Russell 2000 is in an interesting spot as it runs into some major resistance.