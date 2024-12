S&P 500 up 2 points to 6049 (new record)

Nasdaq up 0.4% to a fresh record

Russell 2000 -0.75%

DJIA -0.2%

Meta was the winner in the tech race today, rising 3.5% and looking to break out after a period of consolidation.

META daily

Part of me gets the sense that bitcoin needs to break $100,000 to keep sentiment bright enough to sustain a strong market in 2025.

On the flipside of the market today was INTC, which is not taking the news of the CEO departure well.