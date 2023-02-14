Fear of missing out is a helluva drug. It seems as though tech stocks are getting a dose of it right now, especially the stocks most exposed to artificial intelligence.

S&P 500 down 1 point, or 0% to 4136

Nasdaq up 0.6%

Russell 2000 +0.1%

DJIA -0.5%

Nvidia is becoming the go-to AI name and shares raced 5.4% higher today to lead the way. Given that inflation was higher than expected, this was a performance that's better than it looks. 3-year Treasury yields rose 10 bps today as the market prices in a higher-for-longer scenario.