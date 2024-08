Even on a losing day US stocks were impressive. Some decent sell orders hit the market midway through the day and it briefly looked like stocks could roll over. However the market steadied itself and rebounded to only small declines, at least outside of the Russell.

S&P 500 -0.2%

Nasdaq Comp -0.3%

DJIA -0.2%

Russell 2000 -1.0%

Toronto TSX Comp -0.3%