The shine of the election has run into uncertainty about tariffs and elevated P/Es. Pretty much all the gains after the open on post-election morning are now gone and the S&P 500 is now threatening the opening gap while the Nasdaq has already taken a decent bite.

Trump's cabinet picks are leaning heavily on "promises made, promises kept" and the market is wondering about the biggest promises: 60% tariffs on China, 10% across the board and mass deportations of 11m illegal immigrants.

Nasdaq daily

Closing changes:

S&P 500: -1.3%

Nasdaq Comp: -2.2%

DJIA: -0.7%

Russell 2000: -1.5%

Toronto TSX Comp: -0.7%

On the week: