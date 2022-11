As I posted the early indications here:

The USD is firmer, with yen not too far behind due to China news over the weekend:

So far there is no 'gap fill', the USD remains bid.

US equity index futures trade has reopened for the week. S&P 500 futures and NASDAQ also are lower on Globex.

Circa -0.3% and -0.5% respectively.

AUD/USD is still sitting under its 'gap', as are many other FX rates. The Chinese yuan is lower alongside these moves:

5 min candles: