SPX daily

Eyes are on Nvidia shares again today after the 9.5% fall yesterday led to the largest one-day market-cap decline in the history of markets. The DOJ issued an anti-trust subpeona after the close and that's led to a further 1.4% decline in shares in the pre-market, though many people believed that must have leaked yesterday.

As for the broader market, this is an interesting take from Cramer:

Here is another interesting stat from Ryan Detrick:

95 years ago today (Sept 3, 1929) the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a new high and was up 27% for the year. It then fell 89.2% into July 8, 1932. It didn't hit another new high for more than 25 years, when it finally did on November 23, 1954.