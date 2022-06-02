S&P 500 futures were up 20 points are short time ago but are now narrowly negative.

That's because Microsoft shares are down modestly after updating guidance for its fourth quarter. They now see revenue at $51.94-$52.74 billion compared to the street consensus of $52.87 billion.

They now see EPS at $2.24-2.32 compared to the consensus at $2.33.

Shares are down to $265 from $274 in the premarket beforehand. Many of the US tech giants and multinationals will be facing the same pressure with the US dollar up significantly this year.