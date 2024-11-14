US stock futures are flat just ahead of the open while Treasury yields are slightly lower across the curve. The market is weighing the strength of the post-election rally, which has been impressive but won't move in one direction forever.

The big winner in the pre-market is Disney as shares are up 9.3% after earnings. The streaming business did better than expected and the company offered upbeat guidance.

I'll be eyeing shares of Tesla again today as they are down 1% pre-market. Last Friday as shares peaked, call option volumes were 41% of total US stock options traded. That looks like a squeeze and it slowly faded over the past two days.

Chipmakers have also been struggling but Sam Altman tweeted this today, so that's encouraging.