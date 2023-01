S&P 500 futures are up 26 points a short time before the open. It's been a choppy session that started out negative at the open but recovered with a wave of buying from Europe and falling Treasury yields (US 10s down 9.2 bps currently).

The open should close the gap from the final day of trading of 2022 and may pull the index to the highest since Dec 21.

On the negative side, Tesla shares are down 3.3% after a miss on Q4 deliveries.