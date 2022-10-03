The S&P 500 closed out a brutal month in September with a weak finish but today is looking much better despite banking rumors and general anxiety. The bond market is recovering and the dollar is softening.

E-Mini futures rae up 41 points to 3641. That's not enough to wipe out Friday's decline but it's a good start to a new quarter.

Simon Ree notes that since 1946 the S&P has been negative YTD as of end Q3 23 times. Following, Q4 performance has been positive 69.6% of the time, 88.9% of the time in a mid-term year (avg gain +7.6%).

I know this is the LAST thing fintwit doomsters want to hear BUT...Q4 seasonality is bullish!



Since 1946 the S&P has been negative YTD as of end Q3 23 times. Following, Q4 performance has been positive 69.6% of the time, 88.9% of the time in a mid-term year (avg gain +7.6%) pic.twitter.com/JbqA3FvAil — Simon Ree (@simon_ree) October 3, 2022