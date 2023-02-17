It looked like this was going to be a rough day for US stocks but some optimism has crept in over the past hour. S&P 500 futures are down 19 points to 4080 after falling as low as 4063.

That's coincided with a paring of yields and a turn in the US dollar . It's the currency market where we've seen the most-impressive turn and cable is now flat on the day at 1.1992 from a low of 1.1916.

SPX daily chart d
SPX daily

Today is options expiration so that could mean some funny business, though generally it tends to limit volatility rather than add to it.