I expect worries about the Federal Reserve to start to weigh on sentiment in the run up to the FOMC and we might be seeing the start of that now. S&P 500 futures are down 16 points, or 0.4%.

Shares of Intel are the big loser, down 9.4% on poor earnings and guidance. On the flip side, shares of American Express are up 6.9% and Visa up 1.7%.

The index finished at the highs yesterday.