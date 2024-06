S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are down 0.3% just ahead of the open.

Eyes are on shares of Nvidia, which ended a three-day 16% correction yesterday with a 6% gain. That gain looked set to continue a few hours ago with shares up as much as 2.5% in the premarket., However those gains evaporated over the past 80 minutes and shares are now down 0.6% in the premarket.