Nvidia is a market phenomenon as it tries to meet insatiable demand for GPUs amidst the AI boom. Shares are up 11% in pre-market and slated to open at a record high.

Critically, the positive response to earnings has dragged along US (and even global) equities today. S&P 500 futures are up 67 points to 5063, or 1.3%. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are up 2.1% and Dow futures (no NVDA there) are up 0.5%).